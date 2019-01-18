Judge accused of leaving accident scene gets suspended - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge accused of leaving accident scene gets suspended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge accused of leaving the scene of an accident has been suspended for seven days.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state Judicial Conduct Commission released an order Thursday on District Judge William W. Roberts. It says he'll be suspended without pay from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22.

The order says Roberts was in a Rowan County crash in March and left the scene. Roberts is a district judge for Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties. A district judge handles cases that include traffic offenses and misdemeanor crimes.

The commission order says Roberts violated ethical standards requiring judges to uphold the integrity of the judicial system and be faithful to the law, among other things. The commission says Roberts waived a formal proceeding and agree to do the order.

