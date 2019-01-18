Breeder in St. Charles County shut down after inspections

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A dog breeder and kennel in St. Charles County was shut down after inspectors found more than 150 were living in filthy conditions.

Love N Care Pet Farms, near St. Peters, failed both animal control and building and code enforcement inspections. The county then evacuated the property and revoked the kennel license on Jan. 4.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports investigators found dogs left in the flooded enclosures, mold and exposed wires. The business also was unable to document vaccinations, medications and other health visits.

Inspectors also had a confrontation with a groomer who is facing animal cruelty charges in Lincoln County.

About 170 dogs were kept at the business. The owners dispersed the animals to personal homes and other sites rather than take them to a shelter.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

