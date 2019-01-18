Local prosecutor appointed as associate judge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local prosecutor appointed as associate judge

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.

The First Judicial Circuit announced Friday Casey E. A. Bloodworth has been appointed as an associate judge.

Bloodworth is a 2003 graduate of SIU-Carbondale. He went to earn his Juris Doctor in 2006 from SIU.

In the past few years Bloodworth has been responsible for several high profile murder cases in Jackson County.

