Bullet from Harvey drive-by shooting strikes 5-year-old girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bullet from Harvey drive-by shooting strikes 5-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) - Officials in the Chicago suburb of Harvey say a 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a stray bullet.

Harvey spokesman Sean Howard tells the Daily Southtown that the child was taken Thursday night to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in stable condition. She is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Howard says the drive-by shooting happened in an area of the southern suburb that has seen a recent increase in gang activity. However, he said it's unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Howard says Harvey police are investigating for any possible leads.

Information from: Southtown Star, http://southtownstar.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.