New attorneys general to continue investigating clergy abuse

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Newly inaugurated state attorneys general say they plan to continue investigations of clergy abuse in the Roman Catholic church as thousands of victims reach out to state hotlines and online systems to report past abuse.

At least 14 attorneys general around the country have confirmed investigations of clergy abuse in the wake of a shocking Pennsylvania grand jury report in August detailing sexual abuse by more than 300 priests. Six of those offices - New York, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Florida and Delaware - are helmed by newly elected attorneys general who plan to continue the investigations.

Almost 3,000 reports of clergy abuse have been made in the last five months, including more than 1,450 reports to the Pennsylvania attorney general's office after its investigation was released. Seven states declined an Associated Press request for numbers.

