Recovery home founder gets early prison release in drug case

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - The founder of a drug recovery home for women in southern Indiana has been released from prison just weeks after the state's high court revised her original 30-year drug-related sentence.

The News and Tribune reports that Lisa Livingston was released Wednesday from Rockville Correctional Facility. She says her release after nine months was "nothing short of a miracle."

Livingston was sentenced to 30 years last March after pleading guilty to five felonies, including drug-dealing, possession and having the ingredients to make drugs.

But on Dec. 28, the Indiana Supreme Court revised that sentence to a mandatory 23 years, with "whatever time remains be served in community corrections." The court noted Livingston's efforts to help others struggling with drug addiction.

Livingston founded the BreakAway program in New Albany in 2017.

