Police look for tie between killing of activist, another man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who implied on social media last month that he was involved in the killing of a controversial community activist with a criminal record.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Columbia police declined to say whether the death of 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell was a retaliation-killing for the death Ahmonta Harris. Officers found Gainwell dead early Thursday in northeast Columbia.

Gainwell said in a Facebook post that Harris "shouldn't have been in my momma's house."

Authorities said Harris had been attempting to rob a home when a 20-year-old killed him, an explanation that Harris' family rejected. Gainwell said in the post to "stop slandering" his name.

Harris had past convictions for assault and property damage. But Harris also frequented attended community meetings, where he urged youths to stay away from violence.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

