Program to help Chicago manufacturers find successors

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago nonprofit is leading an effort to match retiring manufacturers whose families aren't interested in continuing the business with entrepreneurs who want to keep the companies running locally.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Manufacturing Renaissance is reviving a program from the 1980s known as the Ownership Conversion Project. The project is currently fundraising and aims to launch this summer.

Manufacturing Renaissance CEO Dan Swinney says the program will provide business analysis, vet potential buyers and train new owners.

Experts say Chicago's manufacturing industry is preparing for a slew of baby boomer retirements. Some industry leaders worry that companies that don't have a succession plan will close or get purchased by a private equity firm that will move the business out of the region.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

