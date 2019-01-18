St. Louis County man suspected in 2 killings

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man already accused of killing a man last weekend is now charged in a second killing.

Jeffrey Tod of Calverton Park faces second-degree murder counts in both crimes. He was charged Monday in the death of 68-year-old Kenneth Alvern Linzie of Berkeley, whose body was found Jan. 13 in a garage behind Tod's home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police believe Linzie was shot while seeking to settle a debt.

Detectives learned of Tod's alleged involvement in another death while investigating Linzie's death. On Thursday, he was charged in the December killing of DeAndre Moore Jr. of Calverton Park.

Police found Moore's body on Dec. 10 in his car parked near a high school. A gun found at Tod's home is the suspected murder weapon.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.