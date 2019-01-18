Winter storm could bring up to 9 inches of snow to Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winter storm could bring up to 9 inches of snow to Illinois

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinoisans are preparing for a second winter storm in a week as a system is set to move across the state bringing up to 9 inches of snow and high winds.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Friday evening through Saturday evening for northern and central Illinois. The Chicago area is forecast to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow through Saturday followed by chances of lake effect snow Sunday. Elsewhere in Illinois 4 to 6 inches are predicted with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Forecasts say travel could be difficult with blowing and drifting snow causing reduced visibility.

Last weekend's winter storm registered record snowfalls for parts of central Illinois with 11.5 inches of snow falling on Springfield over three days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.