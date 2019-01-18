Hall of Fame billiards player to perform exhibition

CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.

Dr. Cue travels the country as an ambassador for the American Poolplayers Association promoting amateur pool. He also writes a column for the league's magazine and does special performances at national events.

On Friday, January 18, Dr. Cue will be performing trick shots and playing challenge matches at the Carbondale Eagles Club starting at 7:30 p.m. The all-ages event is free to attend.

The Eagles Club is located at 1206 W Linden St, Carbondale, IL 62901.

More information can be found here.