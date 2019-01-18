Job Squad: January 18, 2019

WSIL -- There are a handful of openings to share this week in our Job Squad report.

Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion is holding a job fair. It's from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Crisp Container on Skyline Drive. You don't need an appointment, just come with a resume and be prepared for an interview on the spot. Several positions are open, including CDL drivers, assemblers, sales, shipping and management.

There's a need for bus drivers around the region. Robinson Transport is looking for drivers in Harrisburg, Carrier Mills, Meridian, Cairo and Cape Girardeau. There is a $300 sign on bonus for new hires and a $500 bonus for veterans. Call (618) 252-6171 to learn more details.

Priority Staffing Group is looking for an Inventory Supervisor to hire for a Mt. Vernon manufacturer. It's a full-time position. The hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pay depends on experience. You can apply here.