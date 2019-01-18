Job Squad: January 18, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.
WSIL -- The historical partial government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of employees, including women's centers across the state.
ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among 17 people arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.
ANNA, Ill. -- The American Legion in Anna has recently renovated a veterans' monument bringing it back to what it was supposed to be.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Eleven people recover Thursday evening after being rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon for potential exposure to hazardous material. Those patients include mostly first responders and investigators are not yet confirming what that harmful substance was.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, (R) of Murphysboro, wants to know if people in our area believe President Trump should give a State of the Union Address.
MARION, Ill. -- The new governor of Illinois followed through on a campaign promise to pass tighter gun control laws.
WSIL -- State Sen. Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, says he'll pursue a few constitutional amendments in the new year.
MARION, Ill. -- CASA of Williamson County needs more volunteers to serve as advocates for foster kids who need their voices heard.
