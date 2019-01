CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Soon you can be #FreezinForAReason. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge is happening Saturday, Feb 23.

Campus Lake at SIU is hosting this year. The plunge time is noon. There's also a 5K Donut Dash at 10 a.m. that day.

You can sign up for both here. Organizers ask that you raise $100 for the Plunge. You'll also receive a sweatshirt for your efforts.