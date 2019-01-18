Illinois unemployment up slightly, so is jobs growth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials say the state's unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in December.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security also announced Thursday that nonfarm payrolls increased by nearly 14,000 jobs based on preliminary data.

The November unemployment rate was 4.2 percent. IDES also adjusted November jobs gains upward to 8,000 jobs from about 6,000.

Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes says there's "room to both grow the Illinois economy and create opportunity for working families." He noted that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed executive orders in his first week in office to improve wage opportunities for women and target workforce training money to growth industries .

The state's unemployment rate is 0.4 percentage points higher than the national rate. The national unemployment rate rose in December to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.

