Peoria gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Peoria gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A man indicted last year with 14 others for being members of Peoria's Bomb Squad street gang has pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering charges.

Terry Moss admitted to attempted murder in aid of racketeering; use of a firearm in relation to a violent crime; and to possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

The Journal Star reports the 23-year-old Moss pleaded guilty in the courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge James Shadid, who set sentencing for Aug. 8.

Moss admitted that as a Bomb Squad member, he shot at rival gang members who were in Bomb Squad territory. He also admitted he sold and helped others sell narcotics, including crack cocaine, and that he possessed guns, held guns for others and loaned guns to other gang members or associates.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.