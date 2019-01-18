Vet pleads guilty to conspiracy connected to moving cattle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vet pleads guilty to conspiracy connected to moving cattle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Federal officials say a veterinarian faces five years in prison for helping a Kentucky company move cattle out of state without proper inspections.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 65-year-old John M. Moran of Flemingsburg pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. He had been scheduled for trial next week.

Court records show Moran was accused of pre-signing paperwork certifying that cattle sold by Eugene Barber & Sons were safe without inspecting them. Prosecutors allege Moran falsified 600 certifications for shipment of more than 60,000 cattle over state lines between 2013 and 2015.

Eugene Barber pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Moran's sentencing was set for April 25.

