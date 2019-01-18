Kentucky reports lower statewide jobless rate in December

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate fell slightly in December.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4 percent in December. The preliminary statewide figure was down from the 4.5 percent rate reported for November. The statewide unemployment rate was also 4.5 percent in December 2017.

State officials say employment in Kentucky's professional and business services sector rose by 2,200 jobs in December. They say construction employment increased by 1,600 jobs in December, and the state's manufacturing sector expanded by 900 jobs.

Officials say Kentucky's leisure and hospitality sector fell by 1,300 jobs last month, while the government sector had 500 fewer jobs.

Employment in the state's mining and logging sector was unchanged in December.

