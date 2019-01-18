Thousands of students gather for robotics competition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thousands of students gather for robotics competition

Posted: Updated:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Thousands of students from 10 states are gathering in northern Ohio for a regional robotics competition.

The Kalahari Classics VEX Robotics Competition began Thursday and continues through Saturday at Kalahari Resort Conference Center in Sandusky in northern Ohio.

The competitions involve 270 teams of students on the elementary, middle school and high school level from Ohio, California, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Teams compete in matches against each other using robots created before the competition in the hope of qualifying for the VEX World Championship in April in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.