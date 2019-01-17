Local business helping unpaid federal pet owners

WSIL -- A local business is doing what it can to help people impacted by the federal government shutdown.

The shutdown is the longest in U.S. history, marking its 28th day Friday with no end in sight as President Trump and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi continue to butt heads.

Pure Pet in Carbondale announced on its Facebook page that it is offering pet owners who can show a federal employee badge free food for their dogs or cats.

Pure Pet is located at the intersection of Route 13 and Reed Station Road in Carbondale.