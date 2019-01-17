Nearly 20 arrested in prostitution bust

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among nearly 20 arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.

Undercover detectives made agreements with persons believed to be prostitutes placing the ads, as well as those that responded to ads placed by detectives during the investigation.

McCracken County investigators got complaints of local online ads for prostitution on adult websites. Undercover detectives placed ads and responded to ads and from January 14-17 arrested the following 17 people.

Those arrested include: