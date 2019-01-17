Nearly 20 arrested in prostitution bust - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nearly 20 arrested in prostitution bust

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among nearly 20 arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.

Undercover detectives made agreements with persons believed to be prostitutes placing the ads, as well as those that responded to ads placed by detectives during the investigation.

McCracken County investigators got complaints of local online ads for prostitution on adult websites. Undercover detectives placed ads and responded to ads and from January 14-17 arrested the following 17 people.

Those arrested include:

  1. Terrnell P. Albritton, 33, of Carbondale, Ill. for promoting prostitution and operating on a suspended/revoked license
  2. Mallory A. Shisler, 28, of Carbondale, Ill. for prostitution
  3. Christopher D. Taylor, 40, of Marion, Ill. for fugitive from another state (Arkansas)
  4. Anissa R. Haymon, 25, of Marion, Ill. for prostitution
  5. Dennis Richards, 66, of Eddyville, Ill. for solicitation prostitution
  6. Aaron J. Kelly, 26, of Paducah, Ky. for prostitution and possession of marijuana
  7. Joshua W. Culp, 39, of Benton, Ky. for prostitution, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
  8. Penny L. Baird, 53, of Paducah, Ky. for prostitution and resisting arrest
  9. Benny L. Dawson, 38, of Paducah, Ky. for prostitution
  10. Natasha L. Henson, 35, of Hardin, Ky. for prostitution, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia
  11. Stefoni M. Beasley, 28, of Paducah, Ky. for prostitution, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia
  12. Sarah Taber, 25, for prostitution and fleeing/evading police
  13. Shevah Baht Israel Ohara, 25, of Oak Grove, Ky. for prostitution and possession of marijuana
  14. Michael Treas, 45, of Benton, Ky. for solicitation prostitution
  15. Delandra Stubblefield, 22, of Hickman, Ky. for prostitution
  16. Jose Gonzalez, 29, of Suwanee, Ga. for solicitation prostitution
  17. Joel Virgen Marquez, 31, of Mexico for solicitation prostitution
     

