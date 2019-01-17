Woman charged in pulling 5-year-old by his hair

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly being observed dragging a child by the hair at an Aurora hospital.

In addition to the felony charges, Tanye M. McNeal of Aurora is charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Aurora police say a woman observed McNeal dragging a 5-year-old boy by the hair while inside Rush Copley Medical Center on Monday. The woman recorded the incident on her cellphone and called police.

The 25-year-old McNeal was arrested and charged on Wednesday. A Kane County judge set her bond at $100,000 on Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if McNeal has legal representation.

Police say the 5-year-old and a 2-year-old boy, who are both "relatives of McNeal," have been in the care of relatives since the incident. Police did not say how McNeal is related to the boys.

