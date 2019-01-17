U.S. Rep. Mike Bost polling constituents about State of the Union

ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, (R) of Murphysboro, wants to know if people in our area believe President Trump should give a State of the Union Address.
MARION, Ill. -- The new governor of Illinois followed through on a campaign promise to pass tighter gun control laws.
WSIL -- State Sen. Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, says he'll pursue a few constitutional amendments in the new year.
MARION, Ill. -- CASA of Williamson County needs more volunteers to serve as advocates for foster kids who need their voices heard.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police Chief, Dawn Tondini, will retire the first of April. Tondini has served as Marion's police chief since 2014.
WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account.
MARION, Ill. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 90 on Jan. 15.
