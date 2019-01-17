U.S. Rep. Mike Bost polling constituents about State of the Unio - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost polling constituents about State of the Union

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, (R) of Murphysboro, wants to know if people in our area believe President Trump should give a State of the Union Address. He posted a poll on his Facebook page to gauge public support.

This comes after President Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Afghanistan in response to Pelosi asking Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation until the government reopens.

The State of the Union is set for January 29.

 

