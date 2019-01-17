Schimpf details legislative priorities ahead of 2019

WSIL -- State Sen. Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, says he'll pursue a few constitutional amendments in the new year.
MARION, Ill. -- CASA of Williamson County needs more volunteers to serve as advocates for foster kids who need their voices heard.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police Chief, Dawn Tondini, will retire the first of April. Tondini has served as Marion's police chief since 2014.
WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account.
MARION, Ill. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 90 on Jan. 15.
WSIL -- We have a recall to pass along. RX Bar is recalling some of its protein bars because they may contain peanuts not stated in the list of ingredients.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- More people are coming forward about accusations against Franklin County substitute teacher, Nicholas Price.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
