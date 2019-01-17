Schimpf details legislative priorities ahead of 2019

WSIL -- State Sen. Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, says he'll pursue a few constitutional amendments in the new year.

Schimpf sat down with News 3 Thursday to explain his priorities.

One of his main agenda items is pursuing term limits for the governor: specifically, one six-year term.

Schimpf said the action is not a response to Democrat JB Pritzker taking that office.

"What I've noticed is it seems like as soon as a governor is elected, the re-election campaign starts immediately," Schimpf said. "If you change it to one six-year term, that means that the governor is not worried about re-election, but he still has time to get stuff done."

Schimpf says he's going to push for an amendment requiring lawmakers to wait three days to vote on any budget bills after they're introduced.

He also hopes to avoid another budget impasse by forcing the state to operate on the prior year's funding levels if lawmakers don't pass a budget by May 31.

"I just think those would make our political process a little bit more transparent," Schimpf said. "I think it would also make it more effective."

Another proposal Schimpf wants to pursue would require each Senator to have a minimum of five bills that are guaranteed a committee hearing.