Brandy Hughes' family upset with man over social media post

ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her. Jarred Kirkendoll found 30-year-old Brandy Hughes and called 911. But before the police arrived, he took a picture of Hughes and shared it on snapchat with the caption "found a naked meth head in the snow".

Brandy Hughes was unresponsive when she was found Saturday morning; she died later at a hospital. Her cause of death is unknown.

Sarah Fulgham, Hughes' sister-in-law said the social media post was upsetting, "She's like lifeless and for those whatever seconds it took for them to take a picture someone could be next to her talking to her comforting her. I honestly think that there's more to the story."

Hughes' brother, Mark Mann, argued Kirkendoll's action is unbelievable, "She had a strong bond with family."

His sister leaves behind five children. News 3 called Kirkendoll, but he declined to comment.

The family is still searching for answers in what ended the 30-year-old mother of five's life so suddenly. An autopsy was performed Monday, but the results haven't been finalized.

A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for Hughes' funeral. You can click here to contribute.