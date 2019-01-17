A Veteran's monument in Anna gets an upgrade

ANNA, Ill. -- The American Legion in Anna has recently renovated a veterans' monument bringing it back to what it was supposed to be.

Homer Hawk, Commander of the American Legion in Anna, says the original structure was first completed by the VFW in 1995 and featured a water fountain at it's pinnacle.

In recent years, the fountain broke, so the American Legion of Anna took up the project of renovating the piece. They decided to add a kneeling soldier and a cross to replace the fountain. They also fastened an American flag to the granite soldier, and they play to keep the flag updated and in good shape.

Other additions include a spotlight, and flower pots which will be planted in the Spring.