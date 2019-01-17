CASA of Williamson County needs your help - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CASA of Williamson County needs your help

MARION, Ill. -- CASA of Williamson County needs more volunteers to serve as advocates for foster kids who need their voices heard.

Last year, the organization welcomed a record number of new children (104). CASA's director, Nannette Vaughn, says they can't keep up with the rate of children come into their care.

CASA volunteers serve as advocates for the children in court cases and while they're in foster care. Responsibilities range from visiting the child to attending court with them. The new advocate training will start March 25th.

If you'd like to become an advocate for a child, you can contact CASA at (618) 998-2291 or you can send a message through the CASA of Williamson County Facebook page.

