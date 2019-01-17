Man charged in stabbing death of autistic high school senior

CHICAGO (AP) - Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man in the stabbing death of an autistic high school student.

Chicago police announced Thursday that Darryl Ray is charged with first-degree murder in the February stabbing death of Brandon Porter-Young.

According to police and Cook County sheriff's office records the 31-year-old Ray was being held in the county jail without bail on another charge when he was charged Wednesday. Authorities say DNA evidence linked him to Porter-Young's death.

Porter-Young was found with multiple stab wounds in residential hotel room he shared with his mother. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of his death, Whitney Young High School Principal Joyce Dorsey Kenner said the 18-year-old had limited verbal skills.

It wasn't immediately known if Ray has legal representation.

