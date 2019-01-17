Marion Police Chief Announces Retirement

MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police Chief, Dawn Tondini, will retire the first of April. Tondini has served as Marion's police chief since 2014.

Appointing a new police chief is the Mayor's responsibility. But a new mayor could be elected the following day on April 2.

Current Mayor Anthony Rinella says it's only fair that he waits until after the mayoral election to appoint someone to fill Tondini's position.

If a different person wins the mayoral election, that person could appoint a new chief of police.

Rinella says, "I wouldn't want to put somebody in that position, that they may only have a job for a matter of weeks."

Mayor Rinella says Tondini took her job very seriously, and will leave the department a better place than she found it.