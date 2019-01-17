Suspect uses knife to rob Han's Market - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect uses knife to rob Han's Market

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.

It happened around 12:07 p.m. at Han's Market on E. Grand.

The suspect showed that knife and demanded cash before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Police tracked the suspect to The Fields Apartment complex. The suspect got inside but was eventually taken into custody.

That suspect was also wanted for another armed robbery last year.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Suspect uses knife to rob Han's Market

    Suspect uses knife to rob Han's Market

    Thursday, January 17 2019 5:41 PM EST2019-01-17 22:41:30 GMT

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.

  • PTO president accused of stealing cash from school account

    PTO president accused of stealing cash from school account

    Thursday, January 17 2019 5:07 PM EST2019-01-17 22:07:01 GMT
    MUGSHOT: Rachel Morgan HallMUGSHOT: Rachel Morgan Hall

    MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account. 

    MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account. 

  • New law requires gun dealers to get licenses, have video surveillance

    New law requires gun dealers to get licenses, have video surveillance

    Thursday, January 17 2019 4:36 PM EST2019-01-17 21:36:42 GMT

    WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers. 

    WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.