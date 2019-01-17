Suspect uses knife to rob Han's Market

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.

It happened around 12:07 p.m. at Han's Market on E. Grand.

The suspect showed that knife and demanded cash before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Police tracked the suspect to The Fields Apartment complex. The suspect got inside but was eventually taken into custody.

That suspect was also wanted for another armed robbery last year.

