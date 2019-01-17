PTO president accused of stealing cash from school account

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account.

Investigators say Rachel Morgan Hall, 37, was the Reidland Elementary PTO Committee President.

Paducah Bank contacted Reidland Elementary School on Wednesday after finding unusual activity with the PTO account.

Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office found tens of thousands of dollars had been withdrawn in cash, Paypal transfers, or used on Internet purchases since August 2017.

Hall was the primary user of the PTO account.

On Thursday, Hall admitted to taking the money to pay bills or make personal purchases.

Investigators say some of the $38,000 dollars likely went to legitimate purchases, so they expect the amount Hall is accused of stealing to decrease as their investigation continues.

