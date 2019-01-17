PTO president accused of stealing cash from school account

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police say a juvenile suspect used a large knife to hold up a business Thursday.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A Paducah woman is accused of stealing $38,000 dollars from a school's PTO bank account.
WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers.
MARION, Ill. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 90 on Jan. 15.
WSIL -- We have a recall to pass along. RX Bar is recalling some of its protein bars because they may contain peanuts not stated in the list of ingredients.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- More people are coming forward about accusations against Franklin County substitute teacher, Nicholas Price.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Corrections is selling the Hardin County Work Camp to the sheriff's department for $1.
WSIL -- Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast in August 2017. The category four storm caused more than $150 billion in damage, but one SIU student and her professor are studying what other impacts this massive storm had on the people who survived it.
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The trees at Rendleman Orchards might be bare in January, but there's still lots of work to do around the farm. Much of that work is getting compliant with the new Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA) standards.
