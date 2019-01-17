Enerblu delays eastern Kentucky project by 1 year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Enerblu delays eastern Kentucky project by 1 year

Posted: Updated:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A proposed battery manufacturing plant on a reclaimed coal mine in eastern Kentucky has been delayed at least one year after the company discovered problems at the construction site.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports EnerBlu President and CEO Daniel Elliott says the company has not found a way to build its facility at Pikeville's industrial park. Elliott told the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday it would cost $30 million in soil work to fix the problem, a price he said the project could not withstand.

In 2017, EnerBlu announced it planned to build a $372 million plant in Pikeville. Last year, the company moved its headquarters from Riverside, California, to Lexington, Kentucky. Elliott also said the company has not acquired permits for a research facility in Lexington.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.