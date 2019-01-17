Enerblu delays eastern Kentucky project by 1 year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A proposed battery manufacturing plant on a reclaimed coal mine in eastern Kentucky has been delayed at least one year after the company discovered problems at the construction site.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports EnerBlu President and CEO Daniel Elliott says the company has not found a way to build its facility at Pikeville's industrial park. Elliott told the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday it would cost $30 million in soil work to fix the problem, a price he said the project could not withstand.

In 2017, EnerBlu announced it planned to build a $372 million plant in Pikeville. Last year, the company moved its headquarters from Riverside, California, to Lexington, Kentucky. Elliott also said the company has not acquired permits for a research facility in Lexington.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.