Investigators: Toddler had fentanyl, cocaine in system

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been charged with child endangerment after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his 14-month-old son's system after he became unresponsive at a day care.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Gayron Sloan was charged Tuesday with child endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records say the boy was resuscitated after staffers at his day care took him to a hospital. He was resuscitated with the help of Narcan, a treatment that combats opioids.

According to charging documents, Sloan told investigators he sells fentanyl and cocaine and stores the drugs at his home.

Authorities did not name the day care where the child became ill.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Sloan.

