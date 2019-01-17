Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of driver - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 25-year-old Kansas City man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman in what police say might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Dakkota Siders was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and six other charges in the death of Barbra Harper.

Police responding to reports of an injured driver early Wednesday found Harper dead in a car on Interstate 70.

KCTV reports surveillance video showed a vehicle driven by Siders speeding behind Harper's car before her car hit a guard rail.

Investigators determined Siders was involved in an earlier shooting near a lounge. Court records indicate detectives believe Siders may have mistaken Harper's car for the car of a person involved in the earlier dispute.

Online court records don't identify an attorney for Siders

