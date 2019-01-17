New Gov. Pritzker signs oft-rejected gun-dealer licensing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has authorized state licensing of firearms dealers after his Republican predecessor rejected the idea.

The Democrat signed the law in Chicago on Thursday, his fourth day in office. It attempts to crack down on illegal gun purchases by requiring inventory control, videotaping, and employee training. Registering with the state will cost $300 to $1,500.

The Illinois State Rifle Association condemned it. A statement says the law is duplicative because the federal government already regulates firearms dealers. It says the certificate cost will hurt small business owners.

Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park sponsored the plan . He says federal oversight is insufficient. He says state regulation is meant to stop illegal purchases and not punish lawful gun dealers.

Former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner had opposed the plan.

