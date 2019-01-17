New law requires gun dealers to get licenses, have video surveil - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New law requires gun dealers to get licenses, have video surveillance

WSIL -- On his second full day in office, Governor JB Pritzker signed a gun control measure that requires state licenses for gun dealers.

Illinois becomes the 16th state to require those licensees.

"Gun violence isn't an issue facing one city, or one region, or one group of people — it affects us all, and I want to thank all those tireless advocates who didn't rest until our state took commonsense action to prevent gun trafficking," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This bipartisan law is a long-overdue step to do more to prevent gun violence, to make sure guns don't fall into the wrong hands, to make sure that we license gun shops just like restaurant and other businesses, and deter straw purchases, so that we can prevent someone from buying a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to own a gun."

The legislation requires gun shops to provide annual training to employees and have video surveillance in gun stores. They must also be open for inspection by state police and local law enforcement. 

"Gun violence is a complex problem, and no one law will solve it," said Sen. Don Harmon (D-39th), who sponsored the measure in the Illinois Senate. "But we know that other states that have enacted similar laws to this one have seen a reduction in guns used in crimes. I am grateful to Gov. Pritzker for signing this legislation into law."

The Illinois State Rifle Association responded to Thursday's signing with the following statement:


"The state licenses for gun dealers measure was passed in the previous General Assembly but was never sent to Governor Rauner because 2nd Amendment rights opponents knew he would veto it. Political gamesmanship like this is just a typical day in Illinois politics. The Illinois State Rifle Association is deeply disappointed in the action taken today, but is certainly not surprised.

The federal government already licenses gun dealers. There is no need to add yet another layer of bureaucracy on gun dealers. The only thing this measure is going to do is make it cost more money for gun dealers to do business in Illinois, which is going to hurt the smaller  dealers.

The action taken today is another assault on our 2nd Amendment rights. Nothing in this bill is going to enhance public safety in Illinois.

The only thing that is being accomplished here is the creation of a bureaucratic nightmare for gun dealers. Rest assured, we will be challenging this new law in court."
 

