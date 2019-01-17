Retired judge responds to Kentucky governor's criticism - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Retired judge responds to Kentucky governor's criticism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A recently retired Kentucky Supreme Court justice who wrote the opinion striking down Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's pension law has responded to the governor's criticism of the ruling as an "unprecedented power grab by activist judges."

Justice Daniel Venters writes in an Op-Ed he is a conservative Republican who voted for Bevin and has generally supported his policy initiatives, including the pension bill Bevin signed into law last year. But Venters said it was clear the law violated the state Constitution, which all judges take an oath to uphold.

Venters warned that Bevin's "false attacks on Kentucky's judges will undermine the public's confidence and trust in the Courts."

Bevin is on an economic development trip to India. Representatives from his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

