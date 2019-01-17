MLK Day celebration planned in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 90 on Jan. 15. People around the country will honor the man and his legacy on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Boyton Street Community Center is holding its Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration starting at 11 a.m. It's happening at the Pavilion in Marion. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be musical guests, speakers, food and more.