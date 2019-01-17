Columbia police investigate deadly shooting of 20-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in a Columbia neighborhood.

Police say officers found 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell dead around 12:45 a.m. Thursday after responding to a report of gunfire. Crime scene tape surrounded the area hours later as police investigated. No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

