Missouri sued over rules about foster parents having guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City couple is suing the state of Missouri over restrictions on their ownership of loaded firearms.

James and Julie Attaway allege in the lawsuit that the Missouri Department of Social Services' firearms policies violate their rights under the Missouri and U.S. constitutions.

The Kansas City Star reports Missouri doesn't prohibit foster parents from possessing firearms if they are legally allowed to do so.

But foster parents must follow several restrictions, such as keeping firearms locked in areas inaccessible to children and storing firearms and ammunition separately.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Kansas City, says those restrictions prevent the couple from carrying loaded, functioning firearms.

The department said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

