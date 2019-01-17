Pets of the Week: January 17, 2019

WSIL -- We have two cats and a dog all looking for a place to call home in our Pets of the Week.

First up is a kitten at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. Not only does he need a family, but also a name.

Also, a sweet girl is Cookie. She's three years old and friendly but doesn't like to be held for long periods of time. You can find her at Marion Animal Control.

There's also a pitbull mix. She is heartworm positive, so consider that into your plans. You can find her at Williamson County Animal Control.