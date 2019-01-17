Pets of the Week: January 17, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: January 17, 2019

Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198 Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198
Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991 Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991
Williamson Co. Animal Control: (618) 993-6075 Williamson Co. Animal Control: (618) 993-6075

WSIL -- We have two cats and a dog all looking for a place to call home in our Pets of the Week.

First up is a kitten at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. Not only does he need a family, but also a name.

Also, a sweet girl is Cookie. She's three years old and friendly but doesn't like to be held for long periods of time. You can find her at Marion Animal Control. 

There's also a pitbull mix. She is heartworm positive, so consider that into your plans. You can find her at Williamson County Animal Control.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
