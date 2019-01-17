Judge set to issue verdict in Chicago police cover-up case

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge is set to announce a verdict for three Chicago police officers accused of lying in their reports to protect the officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson has scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to announce her decision in the cover-up trial of David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney. They are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the reports written by the three about the October 2014 shooting included some of the same lies they say were designed to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Defense attorneys dismissed any suggestion that the officers created a cover story to help Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in October. He's scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

