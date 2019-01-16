State sells Hardin County Work Camp to county

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Corrections is selling the Hardin County Work Camp to the sheriff's department for $1.
WSIL -- Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast in August 2017. The category four storm caused more than $150 billion in damage, but one SIU student and her professor are studying what other impacts this massive storm had on the people who survived it.
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The trees at Rendleman Orchards might be bare in January, but there's still lots of work to do around the farm. Much of that work is getting compliant with the new Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA) standards.
CHICAGO -- The owner of some of Chicago's most exclusive fine-dining restaurants has invited the Clemson University football team to have a second celebratory dinner in Chicago.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The ex-wife of an inmate who died at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center claims jail staffers are partially to blame.
HERRIN, Ill. -- A public works crew in Herrin paints over obscene graffiti on a home in Herrin.
WSIL -- Several U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in the tri-state area will temporarily open for limited services beginning Thursday.
SESSER, Ill. -- On Tuesday afternoon, police knocked on the door of former mayor Ned Mitchell's home with a search warrant.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
WSIL -- Family members of a man who died serving prison time for a crime he didn't commit are now getting closure decades after his death.
