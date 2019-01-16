State sells Hardin County Work Camp to county

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Corrections is selling the Hardin County Work Camp to the sheriff's department for $1.00.

State Senator Dale Fowler, R - Harrisburg says the Hardin County Sheriff's Department reached out to him last year with intentions to reopen the 100 year-old work camp as a new jail for the county.

The sale can now go through after a bill passed in the Illinois legislature to hand over the facility for a buck.

Fowler says the handover allows the state to get rid of an empty building it cannot afford while helping the county.

"They just said they really need this to move their county forward and also create some jobs," Fowler said. "It's a great opportunity for the state of Illinois and the department of corrections to repurpose this facility."

Fowler says the sheriff's department plans to apply for grants in order to pay for the renovation of the building. Fowler will officially present the bill to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department Friday afternoon.