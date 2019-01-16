Suspect sought after man fatally shot at Kentucky store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect sought after man fatally shot at Kentucky store

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting at a convenience store.

Police say the shooting happened early Wednesday when a man entered the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County and pointed a handgun at the clerk. Police said in a news release a bystander was shot multiple times when he attempted to flee the store.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville.

Police said the suspect left on foot. He was described as black and wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

The store is located in the Gray community off U.S. 25E.

