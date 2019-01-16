Herrin workers paint over obscene graffiti on home

HERRIN, Ill. -- A public works crew in Herrin has painted over obscene graffiti on a home in Herrin.

Neighbors started complaining on social media last week about a home on 1200 block of North 14th Street on which someone painted obscenities.

A fire occurred at the home in February 2017, and the home is still in disrepair.

Workers with Herrin's public works department painted over the offensive words Wednesday. Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini confirmed to News 3 he ordered the move.

Mike Meracle lives down the road and said he's glad the profanity has been covered up.

"I think that it should be cleaned up a little bit or painted over or something," Meracle said. "There's a lot of kids in the neighborhood and it just doesn't like very nice."

The home owner died in a fire at the home nearly two years ago and neighbors said her son still lives on the property.

He was not there when News 3 attempted to contact him.