Airborne wheel strikes truck, kills Kentucky woman on I-65

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - State Police say a motorist died on a southern Indiana highway after a wheel that came off another vehicle went airborne and struck her pickup truck.

Police say 18-year-old Olivia Kustes of Rineyville, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 65 just north of the Ohio River in Clarksville.

Police say the rear diver's side wheel came off of a southbound pickup driven by 51-year-old Peter Gaetano of Covert, Michigan, and crossed over a median wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck Kustes' truck.

Police say a commercial vehicle driver, 45-year-old Alvin Logan of Chicago, maneuvered his semitrailer in front of Kustes' truck to slowly bring it to a stop.

