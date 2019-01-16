Airborne wheel strikes truck, kills Kentucky woman on I-65 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Airborne wheel strikes truck, kills Kentucky woman on I-65

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - State Police say a motorist died on a southern Indiana highway after a wheel that came off another vehicle went airborne and struck her pickup truck.

Police say 18-year-old Olivia Kustes of Rineyville, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 65 just north of the Ohio River in Clarksville.

Police say the rear diver's side wheel came off of a southbound pickup driven by 51-year-old Peter Gaetano of Covert, Michigan, and crossed over a median wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck Kustes' truck.

Police say a commercial vehicle driver, 45-year-old Alvin Logan of Chicago, maneuvered his semitrailer in front of Kustes' truck to slowly bring it to a stop.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.