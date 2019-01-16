USDA providing temporary local services amid government shutdown

WSIL -- Several U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in the tri-state area will temporarily open for limited services beginning Thursday.

Farm Service Agency employees will work without pay to assist farmers with existing loans and provide 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline. This decision comes as Congress approaches four weeks of a partial government shutdown.

The USDA has recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices on Thursday, Jan. 17, Friday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 22, during normal business hours. The offices will be closed for the federal Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.

“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We are bringing back part of our FSA team to help producers with existing farm loans. Meanwhile, we continue to examine our legal authorities to ensure we are providing services to our customers to the greatest extent possible during the shutdown.”

FSA staff will be on hand at the following locations:

Illinois:



Benton Service Center

711 N. DuQuoin St.

Benton, IL 62812



Mt. Vernon Service Center

221 Withers Dr.

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864



Vienna Service Center

807 North 1st St.

Vienna, IL 62995



Kentucky:



Kevil Service Center

1156 Kentucky Ave.

Kevil, KY 42053



Mayfield Service Center

1000 Commonwealth Dr.

Mayfield, KY 42066



Missouri:



Caruthersville Service Center

1206 Hwy 84 West

Caruthersville, MO 63830



Dexter Service Center

18450 Ridgeview Lane

Dexter, MO 63841



Farmington Service Center

812 Progress Dr.

Farmington, MO 63640



Kennett Service Center

704 N. Bypass

Kennett, MO 63857



New Madrid Service Center

495 U.S. Hwy 61

New Madrid, MO 63869



Perryville Service Center

1003 N. Main

Perryville, MO 63775



Poplar Bluff Service Center

4327 Highway 67 N

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

A full list of the services that will be available on-site can be found here.