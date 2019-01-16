USDA providing temporary local services amid government shutdown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

USDA providing temporary local services amid government shutdown

WSIL -- Several U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in the tri-state area will temporarily open for limited services beginning Thursday.

Farm Service Agency employees will work without pay to assist farmers with existing loans and provide 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline. This decision comes as Congress approaches four weeks of a partial government shutdown.

The USDA has recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices on Thursday, Jan. 17, Friday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 22, during normal business hours. The offices will be closed for the federal Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.

“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We are bringing back part of our FSA team to help producers with existing farm loans. Meanwhile, we continue to examine our legal authorities to ensure we are providing services to our customers to the greatest extent possible during the shutdown.”

FSA staff will be on hand at the following locations:

Illinois:

Benton Service Center
711 N. DuQuoin St.
Benton, IL 62812

Mt. Vernon Service Center
221 Withers Dr.
Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

Vienna Service Center
807 North 1st St.
Vienna, IL 62995

Kentucky:

Kevil Service Center
1156 Kentucky Ave.
Kevil, KY 42053

Mayfield Service Center
1000 Commonwealth Dr.
Mayfield, KY 42066

Missouri:

Caruthersville Service Center
1206 Hwy 84 West
Caruthersville, MO 63830

Dexter Service Center
18450 Ridgeview Lane
Dexter, MO 63841

Farmington Service Center
812 Progress Dr.
Farmington, MO 63640

Kennett Service Center
704 N. Bypass
Kennett, MO 63857

New Madrid Service Center
495 U.S. Hwy 61
New Madrid, MO 63869

Perryville Service Center
1003 N. Main
Perryville, MO 63775

Poplar Bluff Service Center
4327 Highway 67 N
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

A full list of the services that will be available on-site can be found here.

