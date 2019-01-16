Chicago awaits 2 historic hearings in fatal police shooting

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Two of the most significant court hearings in the history of the Chicago Police Department - both involving the fatal police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald - are set to be held this week.

On Thursday, a judge is scheduled to announce if she believes three police officers are guilty of trying to cover up exactly what happened on Oct. 20, 2014, to protect the officer who shot the teen 16 times.

The next day, the officer who pulled the trigger is scheduled to be sentenced. Former officer Jason Van Dyke could get anywhere from 6 to 96 years. He was convicted last October of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.