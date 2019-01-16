Ex-lawmaker resigns job at Kentucky Education Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky lawmaker has resigned from his job at the state Department of Education after his name surfaced in a deposition by the woman who accused the state's ex-House speaker of sexual harassment.

Brad Montell said in a social media post on Wednesday that he was stepping down to prevent "recent events from creating a distraction" from the department's work. He did not respond directly to the allegation and could not be reached for comment.

Montell served as director for government relations at the Education Department. Earlier, he served as deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The woman said in her deposition that when she asked Montell to donate to a political candidate, he said he'd do so only if she sat in his lap. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Kentucky Public Radio published details of the sealed deposition.

