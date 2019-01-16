Report: Woman said Kentucky lawmaker made unwanted advances

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A published report has revealed details of a sealed deposition by the woman who accused Kentucky's former House speaker of sexual harassment.

The report by Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Kentucky Public Radio says the woman testified that state Rep. Jeff Hoover made more than 50 unwanted sexual advances while she worked for the House Republican Caucus.

The woman testified that Hoover groped her in the hallway or in the elevator. She gave the testimony last October as part of whistleblower lawsuits filed by two others who worked at the state Capitol.

Hoover and his attorney, Leslie Vose, did not immediately respond to phone calls Wednesday seeking comment.

Vose told the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting that "significant pieces" of the woman's testimony require closer examination.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.