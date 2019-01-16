Man killed by St. Louis police was suspect in shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man killed after allegedly shooting at St. Louis detectives was facing charges for shooting a woman in Jefferson City.

St. Louis police on Wednesday identified the man as 22-year-old Quency Chavez Floyd of St. Louis.

Police on Tuesday sought to question Floyd, who was suspected in a carjacking earlier in the day. He ran from plainclothes detectives. Police Chief John Hayden says the suspect turned and fired, and four detectives shot back.

Floyd died later Tuesday in a hospital. The officers were unhurt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Floyd was charged in November with shooting a woman during a domestic dispute in Jefferson City. She was struck in the shoulder and survived. It wasn't immediately clear why Floyd remained free after the charges were filed.

